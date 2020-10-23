Hundred-Word Horrors: Eight super-short Halloween tales by Texas authors

click to enlarge Art © 2004 John Picacio, for BUMPER CROP by Joe R. Lansdale (Golden Gryphon). Used with permission.

October is a time to close your coat against the chill, to notice that the shadows have grown long and strange, to look over your shoulder and make sure the skitter you heard is just the sound of the wind whipping up dead leaves.In other words, it’s the perfect time to be scared.With the Halloween season in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite Texas authors and presented them with the challenge of dreaming up scary tales that clock in at precisely 100 words, including the title. Think of these as bite-sized descents into horror — some eerie, some darkly humorous and some disturbingly close to real life.By KB RylanderSometimes there’s a blurry spot across the street.Like a smudged Polaroid in real life. Right near the curvy windows of No. 7.Jane watches from the stoop of her brownstone, plastic jump rope forgotten, yellow leaves scattering the pavement. A rush of cold hits her face and the sidewalk blurs. Dad’s station wagon fades and the light dims to the orange glow of lamplight. A horse neighs. Silhouettes with top hats and long dresses amble by. One beckons. Jane bolts across to them.The effect disappears. Jane is gone. The scent of burning coal lingers in the fall air.Magazine of Fantasy and Science FictionBy Lee ThomasLeaves scuttled through the front door to join a litter of glass from the shattered TV screen. Drops of smashed Jack o’ Lantern dripped from the wall, adding to the disorder.The creature the children had summoned watched the blaze on the hearth. The thing was tall, emaciated, with enormous, crimson eyes. It clicked its small pointed teeth together. Amid the fire rested the spirit board through which it had passed, now burnt and curled beyond recognition. Lifting a chocolate to its lips, it bit down and gazed despondently into the flames, wondering how it would ever get home again.By Max Booth IIIThere is a shadow on the wall that belongs to nothing. Sometimes when you move, it also moves, but sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes it laughs without making a sound. You don’t want to know what’s so funny. When you sleep it watches, waiting for something. There is a shadow and it is corrupting your brain. Its presence is like nuclear radiation. Your skin is on fire and your eyes won’t stop bleeding. One of these days you’re going to open your mouth and let it escape inside you. One of these days you’re going to be free.by Clayton HackettNot here anyway. At the border, yeah, but I can’t remember when they started here.What? No, officer. Sorry, I was just thinking.Yeah, born here.Consent to search? Does it matter if I don’t?Sorry, didn’t mean anything by it.Yeah, I know him, but how did…My messages?Why flagged?Yes, of course I’ll step out of the vehicle.I don’t know what that is. You just dropped it—I didn’t, you just put it there…Why are you taking me?OK, OK, I’ll lie down!Ow! Oh God, please no!Stop!By Lori MichelleHow could she have been so stupid? She sat, looking at her swollen purple ankle, knowing she wouldn’t be able to get up. Falling down the stairs of her basement had been pure carelessness. If only John hadn’t left her. If only she hadn’t decided to repair the house by herself. If only. The last two days had been hell, waiting for someone to answer her weak cries, hearing the shadows scuttle in the corners. The tears started falling as night crept in again. The whispers of death swirled in her ears. And then the rats began to nibble.By R.L. UgoliniA breath, desperate and ragged, sucked through moist passages.Next, a pause, all too fleeting.Then, the inevitable exhalation, a sighing, world-weary wheeze, warm and spent.Always, she waited, hoping the subsequent intake of air would not come. But it did. Every damn time. She’d told him his labored breathing was a nuisance, yet he refused to breathe quieter, for Pete’s sake.This was not the retirement she had envisioned.In the end, the act took so little, she was sorry she hadn’t done it sooner. It was briefly awful, then blissfully silent. Whoever said you can’t change other people?By Sanford AllenThe woman entered the Fungus Man’s dank cave, a child cradled in her arms.“My boy is dying,” she told the hunkered, misshapen figure. “Please help. They say your magic is strong.”The Fungus Man lumbered closer, tilting his toadstool of a head to inspect the boy. “So, you want me to cure him of this human disease?”The woman nodded.The Fungus Man opened his slitted mouth and exhaled an ochre cloud of spores. The boy’s skin grew fibrous and mottled, his head warped, stretching into a mushroom cap. The woman screamed.“Is that not what you asked for?”By Michelle Muenzler...is what she said, laughing, just before the cracking whine of a blown transformer snuffed out all the lights. Then there was nothing but rain heaving fist-like against the windowpanes and the high whistle of wind bending low the barely visible trees surrounding the property.“Is that so?” I tried laughing too, but the pressure of something thick — slimy and toothed — circling my waist cut short the attempt.I’d wondered what kind of woman picks up a complete stranger off the interstate just before a storm...I didn’t have to wonder anymore.