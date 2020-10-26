New sculpture by Mexican artist Sebastián makes its debut in downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge Screenville Films

A massive new public artwork made its debut in downtown San Antonio on Monday.Mexican artist Sebastián's, a 33-foot-tall gateway installed at the San Pedro roundabout a block north of the San Antonio Central Library, emblematizes the ongoing struggle for justice via a pair of tightly wound cobalt blue pillars.“With the current climate we are living in, one where walls are being proposed, I wanted to create a work that speaks to the importance of keeping doors open and being vigilant about true equality,” the artist said in a press release.joins Sebastián's iconic— gifted to the city by the Mexican government in 2002 — in San Antonio's rich landscape of public art.The new sculpture will be lit from within, marking the first time Sebastián has incorporated light into his work.“Our city has a powerful history of fighting for rights that are inclusive and support everyone,” District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño said in a statement. "Today, there’s many conversations and movements championing for thorough and considerate efforts starting right in the heart of downtown."He added: “Theserves as a visual reminder of how we must continue to champion behind what is right and just.”