Monday, October 26, 2020

New sculpture by Mexican artist Sebastián makes its debut in downtown San Antonio

SCREENVILLE FILMS
  Screenville Films
A massive new public artwork made its debut in downtown San Antonio on Monday.

Mexican artist Sebastián's Door of Equality (La Puerta de Igualdad), a 33-foot-tall gateway installed at the San Pedro roundabout a block north of the San Antonio Central Library, emblematizes the ongoing struggle for justice via a pair of tightly wound cobalt blue pillars.



“With the current climate we are living in, one where walls are being proposed, I wanted to create a work that speaks to the importance of keeping doors open and being vigilant about true equality,” the artist said in a press release.

Door of Equality joins Sebastián's iconic Torch of Friendship (La Antorcha de la Amistad) — gifted to the city by the Mexican government in 2002 — in San Antonio's rich landscape of public art.

The new sculpture will be lit from within, marking the first time Sebastián has incorporated light into his work.

SCREENVILLE FILMS
  Screenville Films
“Our city has a powerful history of fighting for rights that are inclusive and support everyone,” District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño said in a statement.   "Today, there’s many conversations and movements championing for thorough and considerate efforts starting right in the heart of downtown."

He added: “The Door of Equality (La Puerta de Igualdad) serves as a visual reminder of how we must continue to champion behind what is right and just.”

