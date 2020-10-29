San Antonio Book Festival going virtual for its spring 2021 event

click to enlarge
With the pandemic unlikely to abate anytime soon, virtual events are likely to stay in style well into 2021.
The latest San Antonio event to take its 2021 plans digital is the San Antonio Book Festival (SABF)
. Previously held at the San Antonio Public Library's central campus and the nearby Southwest School of Art, next year's event will instead be held on the Accelevents
platform.
The online festival will take place April 9-11 and feature a lineup of more than 75 local, regional and national authors with programming geared toward readers of every age group. The full author lineup will be revealed in February 2021.
In a first, locally owned retailer Nowhere Bookshop
will serve as the official bookseller for the event, a role previously fulfilled by Barnes & Noble.
“While the uncertainty of the coming months drove our decision, we are embracing the potential to reach a wider audience and elevate the Book Festival’s reputation on a national scale,” SABF Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez said in a statement.
“Are we disappointed? Of course. It’s another year that we don’t get to celebrate books in person with our Festival friends. But the safety of our attendees, writers, moderators and volunteers is our first priority. If we have to be virtual, we’re focusing on ways to make the online experience as close to the real thing as we can.”
