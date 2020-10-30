No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 30, 2020

San Antonio's Rooftop Cinema Club kicks off November with screening of '80s classic Gremlins

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge WARNER HOME VIDEO
  • Warner Home Video
The mischief doesn't have to stop on Halloween night.

Rooftop Cinema Club is kicking off their November series of drive-in screenings with the 1984 comedy horror film Gremlins on Sunday, November 1.



The classic film follows Billy Peltzer, played by Zach Galligan, who is gifted a mogwai — or "demon" — by his dad. When Billy doesn't manage to follow the important care instructions for his mogwai Gizmo, havoc is unleashed on the Peltzer household, and later the surrounding community.

The screening is part of the drive-in's Community Screening series, the proceeds of which will go to the San Antonio Food Bank and Black Lives Matter.

Following Gremlins, Rooftop Cinema Club's November lineup is filled with a mix of classics and recently-released films, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Pulp Fiction and Back to the Future. Screenings take place at the base of the La Cantera hills in the Six Flags Fiesta Texas parking lot.

Tickets can be purchased online on Rooftop Cinema Club's website.

$5, November 1, 10 p.m., Rooftop Cinema Club, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 W IH 10, rooftopcinemaclub.com.

