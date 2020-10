San Antonio's Rooftop Cinema Club kicks off November with screening of '80s classic Gremlins

click to enlarge Warner Home Video

The mischief doesn't have to stop on Halloween night.Rooftop Cinema Club is kicking off their November series of drive-in screenings with the 1984 comedy horror filmon Sunday, November 1.The classic film follows Billy Peltzer, played by Zach Galligan, who is gifted a mogwai — or "demon" — by his dad. When Billy doesn't manage to follow the important care instructions for his mogwai Gizmo, havoc is unleashed on the Peltzer household, and later the surrounding community.The screening is part of the drive-in's Community Screening series, the proceeds of which will go to the San Antonio Food Bank and Black Lives Matter.Following, Rooftop Cinema Club's November lineup is filled with a mix of classics and recently-released films, includingand. Screenings take place at the base of the La Cantera hills in the Six Flags Fiesta Texas parking lot.Tickets can be purchased online on Rooftop Cinema Club's website