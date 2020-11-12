No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery debuts collaborative installation 'Breathe' this week

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge Julysa Sosa, chasing dreams // chasing dream dreams, 2020 - COURTESY OF CLAMP LIGHT ARTIST STUDIOS AND GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery
  • Julysa Sosa, chasing dreams // chasing dream dreams, 2020
San Antonio's Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery has put healing at the forefront of its latest exhibition, "Breathe."

The installation features works by local artists Audrya Flores, Anthony Francis, Suzy González, Ceiba Ili and Julysa Sosa.



"This exhibition is a collaborative installation that offers an experiential space of reflection, prayer, and healing for the San Antonio community," the gallery said in a statement.

"Five local artists have come together to create this immersive space of interdisciplinary works that ignite the senses and provides a moment of peace amongst continued social disturbances. Viewers are invited to spend time within the space, to meditate for the sake of justice, for the earth and her inhabitants, for love and respect, or for any individual needs."

"Breathe" is on view by appointment only from November 14-December 4. Additional information can be found on Clamp Light's Facebook page.

