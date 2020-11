Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery debuts collaborative installation 'Breathe' this week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery

Julysa Sosa, chasing dreams // chasing dream dreams, 2020

San Antonio's Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery has put healing at the forefront of its latest exhibition, "Breathe."The installation features works by local artists Audrya Flores, Anthony Francis, Suzy González, Ceiba Ili and Julysa Sosa."This exhibition is a collaborative installation that offers an experiential space of reflection, prayer, and healing for the San Antonio community," the gallery said in a statement."Five local artists have come together to create this immersive space of interdisciplinary works that ignite the senses and provides a moment of peace amongst continued social disturbances. Viewers are invited to spend time within the space, to meditate for the sake of justice, for the earth and her inhabitants, for love and respect, or for any individual needs.""Breathe" is on view by appointment only from November 14-December 4. Additional information can be found on Clamp Light's Facebook page