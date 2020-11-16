No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 16, 2020

San Antonio Spurs debut new Fiesta jerseys, with court to match

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 1:45 PM

click image TWITTER / SPURSCOYOTE
  • Twitter / SpursCoyote
We asked, and they answered. The Spurs have finally released throwback Fiesta jerseys.

On Friday, Los Spurs unveiled new jerseys in Fiesta colors, along with a video acknowledging an extended cyberbullying campaign by fans hungry for the citywide party-themed merch.




According to MySA, the Nike City Edition alternate uniforms draw inspo from the team's game warmups from the 1989-1990 season through the 1996-1997 season.

Fans are, unsurprisingly, stoked AF about the new merch.

"Got a new Spurs Fiesta hat yesterday and I dead ass wanted to wear it the second I got out of bed," tweeted @poeticjustique.


Other fans took the chance to get in a classic jab — "Love the subtle details on the new Spurs Fiesta Jerseys," @fjsosa3 tweeted along with a photoshopped image of the new jerseys with the addition of "Fuck Kawhi" above the patch on the bottom right.


Of course, not everyone is satisfied with the new gear. While the Spurs Coyote insisted the jerseys are "Still Pants Optional" in a promotional tweet, @Mos_Heff suggested that the team re-release the striped sweatpants the mascot wore on the court back in the day.


Along with the new jerseys, the Spurs gave their home court a makeover, which will debut on Wednesday.

"We’re revealing our brand new #SpursFiesta court this Wednesday during the 2020 Spurs Virtual Draft Watch Party pres. by @ATT," the team tweeted.


Naturally, the new paint job was also teased in a tweet by the Coyote:


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project
Assclown Alert: Egging on Trump's dictatorial tendencies with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong.
A new generation of chefs and restauranteurs is upping San Antonio’s Chinese food game
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive indoor water park opens in Round Rock the same week Texas surpasses million COVID cases Read More

  2. 'Bloody Hell' is among the best horror festival films we've seen this year Read More

  3. San Antonio kids featured on new Apple TV+ docuseries Becoming You Read More

  4. Upcoming Western film sets Tom Hanks on a journey to Castroville, Texas Read More

  5. Trans Latina actress Zoey Luna casts spooky spells in The Craft: Legacy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation