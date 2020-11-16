San Antonio Spurs debut new Fiesta jerseys, with court to match

Old School. New Style. Authentic Heritage.— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 13, 2020
Introducing #SpursFiesta—our 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟏 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦. @HEB | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/1rHVaL2jgi
Got a new Spurs Fiesta hat yesterday and I dead ass wanted to wear it the second I got out of bed— Dave Franco (@poeticjustique) November 16, 2020
Me and my friends after successfully cyberbullying the Spurs into giving us Fiesta jerseys: pic.twitter.com/ew2tpe9cJM— Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) November 13, 2020
Love the subtle details on the new Spurs Fiesta Jerseys 🧐 @redditspurs pic.twitter.com/2DoDwRXZLK— Frank Sosa (@fjsosa3) November 13, 2020
Maybe you should bring back these pants! pic.twitter.com/dXGTx6M236— Heff (@Mos_Heff) November 13, 2020
Make yourself at homecourt, Admiral.— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 16, 2020
We’re revealing our brand new #SpursFiesta court this Wednesday during the 2020 Spurs Virtual Draft Watch Party pres. by @ATT 👀
Join the Official Facebook Fan Group to be a part of the first look: https://t.co/9nkdRPqrjx pic.twitter.com/MtPTCuh5E5
It’s the matching court for me 🔥— Coyote (@SpursCoyote) November 16, 2020
.#SpursFiesta #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/sItb2qaXZs
