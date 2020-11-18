Safely experience the magic of the holiday season with illumiNight's drive-through light display

click to enlarge Facebook / IllumiNight San Antonio

Who said you can’t frolic through the Christmas lights in a safe, socially distanced way?illumiNight: A Magical Drive-Thru Experience, is just that – an opportunity to witness the twinkling magic of the holidays and support a good cause all from the comfort of your car.Held on the AT&T Center Grounds, the one-mile drive-through experience will include over four million holiday lights and some 3D displays for curious eyes to feast upon. Adding to the holiday cheer, festive holiday music is set to fill the ears of participants, classic holiday concessions like hot chocolate will be for purchase and trivia games will be available to keep the event interactive, yet safe.In addition to admission — which scheduled in hourly time slots —attendees can buy a Santa Express Pass, which includes a skip the line pass and a chance to take a physically distanced photo with the big guy himself.The added bonus to this event is that 50% of the proceeds will go Spurs Give, the community-focused nonprofit partner of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.Just don’t forget to bring a mask and childhood wonder for the holidays.