Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season

-
Kara Johnson
-
The lush interior of the Tillage Plants shop at 125 Lamar.
Plants have been having a moment.
Photos of lush greenery abound on Instagram, with viral “it” plants flooding the platform, from the coin-shaped leaves of pilea peperomioides to the wildly popular — and often wildly expensive — pink princess philodendron.
Not to mention the fact that gardening, both indoor and outdoor, became a popular outlet for people looking for new hobbies to pass the time during pandemic-induced lockdowns this year.
While you can find greenery everywhere, from local nurseries such as Rainbow Gardens to your neighborhood H-E-B, holiday gift shopping usually comes with the assumption that you’ll kick things up a notch.
Whether or not you possess a green thumb, two local plant sellers can help you wow the growers in your life, particularly if they have an affinity for rarities.
Originally based in Broadway News, Tillage Plants
(125 Lamar St., (210) 999-5717, tillageplants.com
) recently moved to a larger location a little further downtown. However, the nursery is keeping its original space as a distribution site for online sales and plans to use it as a classroom space in the future. The lushly outfitted shop at 125 Lamar is a houseplant paradise, filled with everything from tiny succulents to tall potted palm trees, with options both for the budget-conscious as well as those looking to splurge.
Whether you’re looking to spice up your living room with a classic choice like a prayer plant or have your heart set on a rare caudiciform like a dioscorea elephantipes, owner Kara Allen can get you the hook up. For the Poison Ivy in your life, the shop often has a selection of carnivorous plants in stock, including the infamous venus fly trap.
Tillage also carries pots and products from local makers including pottery and letterpress goods by Guten Co.
, macrame by LeftyBird Designs
and pottery by ECB Designs
. The best part? For those worried that they might harm their investment when trying to get it prettily potted for their giftee, Tillage offers complimentary plant potting (qualifications apply).
Regular attendees of the Pearl Farmers Market likely recognize Wild Roots Nursery
. The New Braunfels-based growers set up shop at the near-downtown development each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with a wide selection of plants, both common and rare. From inexpensive stocking stuffer-sized succulents to mature plants that cost a prettier penny, it’s easy to find greenery that suits your taste and budget in their selection.
Plus, for those that can’t wait until the weekend, Wild Roots also stocks plants at Lot 59 (343 Cross St., New Braunfels
) and The Local (146 N. Castell St, New Braunfels
).
You can find previews of what droolworthy plants will grace the market stand at the @wildrootsnursery
Instagram feed, from the striking monstera half moon albo to the appropriately named philodendron dark lord. And if you’re feeling lucky, you can even place bids for rarities on the grower’s eBay listings, which are updated regularly (ebay.com/usr/wildrootsnursery
).
