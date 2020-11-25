No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

2020 documentary on the wife Johnny Cash met in San Antonio hits streaming services next month

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 5:53 PM

The 2020 documentary My Darling Vivian, which tells the story of Johnny Cash's first wife Vivian Liberto, hits streaming services December 8.

An official selection of the South by Southwest 2020 film festival, My Darling Vivian shares accounts from the couple's four children, who tell the story of their mother and her relationship with the legendary country singer.



The documentary's portrayal of Liberto strays from the negative light cast on her in the 2007 Cash biopic Walk the Line. Instead, it weaves a story of love, isolation, heartbreak and survival.

Liberto met then-Air Force cadet Cash in 1951 at a San Antonio skating rink. The two married in 1954 after he returned from being stationed in Germany. By 1961, Cash's chart-topping songs made him a household name, but their relationship began to crumble, leading to divorce and public animosity towards Liberto.

Starting December 8, the documentary will be available through most streaming services and on DVD at select stores. By January 5, viewers will be able to watch it on demand through all streaming platforms.

