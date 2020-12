San Antonio burlesque performer S.T. Shimi dies at 49

Julian P. Ledezma

S.T. Shimi at the 2016 San Antonio Burlesque Festival.

San Antonio theater artist and burlesque performer S.T. Shimi has died.Shimi's husband, artist Oscar Alvarado, confirmed to the Express-News that she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Blanco Road on Wednesday night. She was 49.A longtime member of San Antonio's Stars and Garters burlesque troupe, Shimi performed under the stage name Black Orchid. She often incorporated specialty skills including fire-eating, pole dance, aerial silks and hooping in her award-winning routines."Our hearts break with yours over the loss of our beloved Black Orchid," Stars and Garters said in a statement on Facebook "We ask for space for the family as we transition to a life without our All Star performer and co-producer."Shimi, who also had a long association with Jump-Start Performance Co., recently appeared hula-hooping in the video for San Antonio-born pop band Hyperbubble's cover of "Rhinestone Cowboy."Shimi is survived by Alvarado, her father and her brother.