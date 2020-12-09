No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Luminaria names Yadhira Lozano as new executive director

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge Yadhira Lozano will serve as Luminaria's new executive director. - MARIAELENA AROCHA
  • Mariaelena Arocha
  • Yadhira Lozano will serve as Luminaria's new executive director.
Luminaria has named San Antonio native Yadhira Lozano as its new executive director.

Lozano will succeed Kathy Armstrong in the position. Armstrong served as Luminaria's executive director for more than five years.



“As Luminaria enters 2021, the Board is excited that Yadhira Lozano will be spearheading this new adventure as executive director. Her combined leadership experience and devotion to San Antonio’s artist community promises a vibrant and dynamic future for the community at large,” Luminaria Board Secretary Rebecca Gonzalez said in a statement.

Lozano brings more than 20 years of experience in the arts and nonprofit world to Luminaria. After serving as public relations director for the Autry National Center in Los Angeles, she returned to San Antonio in 2013 to take on the role of head of communications for the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

In 2017, she joined the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center as Tejano Conjunto Festival coordinator, where she produced the annual South Texas music fest for three years. She represents District 3 on the City of San Antonio’s Arts Commission and is the inaugural chair of Centro de Artes gallery and a member of the Public Art committee.

“I am humbled to have been selected to lead Luminaria into its next chapter," Lozano said in a statement. "It is my goal to elevate the arts organization onto a national and international stage where San Antonio and South Texas are appreciated for its rich and vibrant culture. Luminaria presents the best of who we are and attracts an audience that seeks to be immersed in the arts."

According to Luminaria, Lozano begins her transition and leadership succession this month and will take over fully from Armstrong in 2021.

