Tuesday, December 29, 2020

San Antonio Parks Foundation and Bexar County team up for virtual New Year's Eve fireworks show

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge UNSPLASH / JOOST CROP
  • Unsplash / Joost Crop
The countdown to 2021 has begun. As per usual, the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Bexar County are bringing their annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show to San Antonio.

Due to the global health crisis, things will be a little different this year, in that it’s a virtual affair. Broadcast live on NBC affiliate News 4, the celebration will include eye-popping displays, culinary and cocktail segments, interviews with community and city leaders, a performance by Mélange, a look back at Bexar County Parks’ Centennial Celebration Year, and of course, the grand finale fireworks display.



Hosted by WOAI anchors Randy Beamer and Don Harris, the bang-up show promises to be the perfect way to say goodbye — and good riddance — to 2020.

Free, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursday, January 31, News 4 WOAI, saparksfoundation.org/event/celebrate-sa.

