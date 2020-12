San Antonio Spurs Coyote once again named NBA Mascot of the Year

click image Twitter / SpursCoyote

San Antonio's Spurs Coyote has again earned accolades from his peers.On Monday, the Coyote tweeted photos posing with a shiny trophy, having been named the 2020 NBA Mascot of the Year. He previously won that distinction in 2014. According to MySA , the award winner is determined by a vote among the 26 NBA mascots. Apparently, the Coyote isn't just beloved by his fans, but also his colleagues.Though our mascot's on-court hijinks are certainly sorely missed, we won't be seeing him in person for a while yet.Due to rising coronavirus cases in San Antonio, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff requested that the Spurs put the kibosh on plans to bring fans back to the AT&T Center this week. The team announced Monday that it will continue to play in an empty arena.