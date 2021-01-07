No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

DreamWeek’s virtual discussions aim to build civic engagement

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM

DreamWeek, San Antonio’s annual celebration of the multicultural legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., is in its ninth year, and its calendar is as full as ever. The only 2021 caveat is that many of its events have moved into the virtual sphere.

Local organizations will use virtual discussions to build civic engagement around issues of tolerance, equality and diversity, all fitting into DreamWeek’s 2021 theme of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”



Here’s a selection of events happening during the ten-day summit. For details on other DreamWeek-affiliated events, visit dreamweek.org.

THU | 1/14
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Mental Health
Hosted by the Center for Health Care Services, this panel discussion will center around ways for organizations to incorporate mental health initiatives and better support employee wellbeing. Free, 10-11 a.m., Zoom, chcsf.org.

SAT | 1/16
Police Accountability is Non-Negotiable
Board members of police accountability group Fix SAPD will discuss police oversight in San Antonio and ways citizens can take action. Topics include a petition drive by the group, SAPD collective bargaining and Texas’ proposed George Floyd Act. Free, noon-1 p.m., Facebook Live, facebook.com/fixsapdtx.

MON | 1/18 – FRI | 1/22
Advocating for Equality and Justice for Immigrants Under the Biden Administration
The Migrant Center for Human Rights is hosting a five-part podcast series discussing the incoming Biden Administration’s likely approach to immigration policy and how citizens can advocate for positive change. Free (donations encouraged), 8:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday, migrantcenter.org/advocating-for-equality-and-justice.

WED | 1/20
Envisioning Liberation: Palestine and Black Lives Matter
San Antonio’s chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace will facilitate a panel discussion on the pursuit of happiness during the fight for civil rights. Speakers will highlight examples from the struggles of Palestinians and Black Americans to show how movements can work in parallel. Free (donations encouraged), 6- 7:30 p.m., Zoom, facebook.com/JewishVoiceforPeaceSA.

THU | 1/21
Changing Outcomes Through Education and Outreach: Gender Socialization and Rape Culture
As part of a series of talks running January 14-21, presenter Nia Davis from the Rape Crisis Center will discuss the impact of societal and cultural gender norms that place values and expectations on males and females. Free, 10-11 a.m., Zoom, rapecrisis.com/events/gender-socialization-rape-culture-4.

SAT | 1/23
Disarm Hate: The Deadly Intersection of Guns and Hate Crimes
This panel discussion organized by the Bexar County chapter of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will explore the deadly intersection between guns and hate crimes. Community leaders from diverse backgrounds will discuss how marginalized groups are disproportionally affected by gun violence. Free, 3-4:30 p.m., Zoom, momsdemandaction.org.

