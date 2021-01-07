Thursday, January 7, 2021
Monster Jam truck rally at Alamodome postponed until July
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM
click to enlarge
Amid a record-shattering rise
in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, a planned monster truck event at the Alamodome has been postponed until July, MySA reports
.
Monster Jam, which was slated to take place on January 23-24, will now be held on July 3-4. Tickets purchased for January 23 will be honored on July 3, and those purchased for January 24 will be honored on July 4.
In an announcement provided to the news site, organizers Feld Entertainment stated that the city made the decision "due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with local government restrictions on large gatherings."
Fans seeking ticket refunds for the event have been directed to do so at the point of purchase.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Monster Jam, monster truck, Alamodome, postponed, July, COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, event postponed, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.