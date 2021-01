Monster Jam truck rally at Alamodome postponed until July

click to enlarge Joshua Linares

Amid a record-shattering rise in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, a planned monster truck event at the Alamodome has been postponed until July, MySA reports Monster Jam, which was slated to take place on January 23-24, will now be held on July 3-4. Tickets purchased for January 23 will be honored on July 3, and those purchased for January 24 will be honored on July 4.In an announcement provided to the news site, organizers Feld Entertainment stated that the city made the decision "due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with local government restrictions on large gatherings."Fans seeking ticket refunds for the event have been directed to do so at the point of purchase.