No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Luminaria opens 2021 grant application window for San Antonio artists

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / LUMINARIA
  • Facebook / Luminaria
Luminaria has opened the application window for its 2021 Artist Foundation Grants, which offer Bexar County creators up to $10,000 each to fund new, original work.

"As we enter a new year of uncertainty, Luminaria is offering local artists the opportunity to focus on the next phase in their career," Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in a news release. "It is during challenging times that artists respond with new and exciting creations, and we want to support them as they usher in the next artistic movement for the greater San Antonio community."



The grant program awards artistic achievement and dedication to artistic disciplines including literary, visual and performing arts. Projects funded by the Foundation are to be completed by the end of the one-year grant period.

Submissions will be accepted via AnyArtist.org through 11:59 p.m. on February 24.

Concurrently, a call for Professional Development Funding for artists is open through February 24. Luminaria will grant up to $500 to San Antonio artists applying for professional development and technical assistance.

That grant, fully funded by the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture, covers expenses such as workshops, conferences, seminars, software, production services and other expenses involved in art creation.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons
Familiar NBA faces make new Tony Parker documentary an engaging journey
San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs will need to seek consistency from their backcourt in Thursday's matchup with the Rockets Read More

  2. Musical Bridges Around the World showcases pianist Leonardo Colafelice in free streaming concert Read More

  3. Notable People of San Antonio 2020 portrait collection to be unveiled during DreamWeek Read More

  4. Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer Read More

  5. The San Antonio River Walk holiday lights will remain lit until Valentine's Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation