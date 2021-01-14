Luminaria opens 2021 grant application window for San Antonio artists

click to enlarge
Luminaria has opened the application window for its 2021 Artist Foundation Grants
, which offer Bexar County creators up to $10,000 each to fund new, original work.
"As we enter a new year of uncertainty, Luminaria is offering local artists the opportunity to focus on the next phase in their career," Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in a news release. "It is during challenging times that artists respond with new and exciting creations, and we want to support them as they usher in the next artistic movement for the greater San Antonio community."
The grant program awards artistic achievement and dedication to artistic disciplines including literary, visual and performing arts. Projects funded by the Foundation are to be completed by the end of the one-year grant period.
Submissions will be accepted via AnyArtist.org
through 11:59 p.m. on February 24.
Concurrently, a call for Professional Development Funding
for artists is open through February 24. Luminaria will grant up to $500 to San Antonio artists applying for professional development and technical assistance.
That grant, fully funded by the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture, covers expenses such as workshops, conferences, seminars, software, production services and other expenses involved in art creation.
