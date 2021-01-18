Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's work returns to San Antonio's McNay in forthcoming exhibition

click to enlarge
Facebook / McNay Art Museum
Yayoi Kusama, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016
Members of San Antonio's McNay Art Museum will get special access to upcoming exhibition "Limitless! Five Women Reshape Contemporary Art," including a preview day, virtual behind-the-scenes tour and special visiting times throughout its run.
"Limitless!" grew out of the museum's highly successful 2018 exhibition, "Immersed: Local to Global Art Sensations," and like its predecessor, "Limitless!" includes a room-sized installation by Japanese phenom Yayoi Kusama.
Kusama's fantastical pumpkin patch installation, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins
, combines wood, plastic and acrylic, using the artist's famed Infinity Mirror Rooms and adding LED illumination for an immersive experience.
Joining Kusama's installation are works by Martine Gutierrez, Letita Huckaby, Sandy Skoglund and Jennifer Steinkamp.
Huckaby's wall installation, located in the McNay's AT&T Lobby, starts the exhibition with the artist's haunting imagery, while Skoglund's whimsical 1992 piece The Cocktail Party,
is paired with her most recent work, Winter.
Sitting at the the intersection of film, fashion and music, Gutierrez makes fanciful videos in stylish, club-like settings. Lastly, Steinkamp's mesmerizing video installation Botanic 3
features a swirling, wall-sized animation.
"Limitless!" reflects dynamic shifts in the visual arts over the past several decades. The women featured in the exhibition explore how artists of diverse generations create art relevant to their own and future audiences. But one thing is common for all five artists: they each defy categorization, world art trends and industry expectations, following their own singular vision for their generation.
"Limiteless! Five Women Reshape Contemporary Art" will be on view
from February 25-September 19.
