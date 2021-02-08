No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 8, 2021

New exhibition 'No Oceans Between Us' opens at San Antonio Museum of Art this week

Posted By and on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge Tikashi Fukushima, Verde (Green), 1972, oil on canvas. © OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americas Collection. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
  • Tikashi Fukushima, Verde (Green), 1972, oil on canvas. © OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americas Collection.
On Friday, the San Antonio Museum of art will debut the exhibition "No Ocean Between Us: Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America & the Caribbean," which combines cross-cultural influences in media ranging from paintings to video installations.

"No Ocean Between Us" will feature 65 works of modern and contemporary art by Latin American and Caribbean artists of Asian descent, including Wifredo Lam, Carlos Runcie Tanaka, Eduardo Tokeshi, Manabu Mabe, Tomi Ohtake, Laura Fong Prosper and more.



The exhibition is organized around countries including Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also will provide viewers with information about Asian diasporic communities and cultures in Latin America, as well as the historic contexts for migrations from China, India, Indonesia and Japan.

"Global forces such as colonialism, plantation labor and war shaped the courses of Asian migration to Latin American and the Caribbean," the museum said in a statement.

"No Oceans Between Us" will be on view from February 12 through May 9 in SAMA's Cowden Gallery.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Chinese New Year makes a perfect excuse to explore San Antonio’s Asian noodle offerings
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio icon and Adventure Time voice actress Polly Lou Livingston has died Read More

  2. San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosting drive-thru dinosaur experience through February Read More

  3. Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition Read More

  4. Some Capitol rioters wore apparel from these two San Antonio-based pro-military companies Read More

  5. 33 Black men in San Antonio tell their stories in new documentary Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation