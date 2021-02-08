New exhibition 'No Oceans Between Us' opens at San Antonio Museum of Art this week

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art

Tikashi Fukushima, Verde (Green), 1972, oil on canvas. © OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americas Collection.

On Friday, the San Antonio Museum of art will debut the exhibition "No Ocean Between Us: Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America & the Caribbean," which combines cross-cultural influences in media ranging from paintings to video installations."No Ocean Between Us" will feature 65 works of modern and contemporary art by Latin American and Caribbean artists of Asian descent, including Wifredo Lam, Carlos Runcie Tanaka, Eduardo Tokeshi, Manabu Mabe, Tomi Ohtake, Laura Fong Prosper and more.The exhibition is organized around countries including Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also will provide viewers with information about Asian diasporic communities and cultures in Latin America, as well as the historic contexts for migrations from China, India, Indonesia and Japan."Global forces such as colonialism, plantation labor and war shaped the courses of Asian migration to Latin American and the Caribbean," the museum said in a statement."No Oceans Between Us" will be on view from February 12 through May 9 in SAMA's Cowden Gallery.