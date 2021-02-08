Monday, February 8, 2021
Tobin Center seeking San Antonio creators for its new teaching artist program
Posted
By Emily DiTomasso
on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
The Tobin Center for Performing Arts is searching for San Antonio residents interested in joining its new Teaching Artist Training Program.
A teaching artist is a practicing professional creative who also has the skills to be an educator and can engage a wide range of people.
The Tobin will train participants in the Kennedy Center philosophy of Arts Integration. Teaching artists involved in the program will also serve as a resource for K-12 educators and local organizations interested in integrating art into their non-arts curriculum.
The four-month training program will allow participants to study provided materials on their own time, augmented by synchronous learning sessions held over Zoom.
Interested artists must submit their applications by February 15. Additional details and application instructions are available online
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Tobin Center, performing arts, San Antonio, Bexar County, education, texas, San Antonio, teacher, artists, san antonio artists, local programs, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.