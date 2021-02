Tobin Center seeking San Antonio creators for its new teaching artist program

click to enlarge Facebook / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

The Tobin Center for Performing Arts is searching for San Antonio residents interested in joining its new Teaching Artist Training Program.A teaching artist is a practicing professional creative who also has the skills to be an educator and can engage a wide range of people.The Tobin will train participants in the Kennedy Center philosophy of Arts Integration. Teaching artists involved in the program will also serve as a resource for K-12 educators and local organizations interested in integrating art into their non-arts curriculum.The four-month training program will allow participants to study provided materials on their own time, augmented by synchronous learning sessions held over Zoom.Interested artists must submit their applications by February 15. Additional details and application instructions are available online