Majestic Theatre will kick off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including Hamilton, in September

Touring Broadway productions must be placing a lot of faith in predictions the U.S. could achieve herd immunity
this year.
The Majestic Theatre announced Tuesday that its Broadway in San Antonio series will return in late September, bringing 10 touring shows including a two-week run of Hamilton
back to its stage.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Majestic to close its doors last March, and it hasn't staged a production since. The new Broadway season will include most of the shows that were canceled since then, except To Kill a Mockingbird
and Riverdance
. However, those also could be added to the schedule later.
"We could not be happier to share this news and are thrilled that it was possible to reschedule nine of the previously postponed or canceled titles and add the special return engagement of Hamilton
," Majestic General Manager Emily Smith said in news release. "This relaunch brings more than 11 weeks of the best of Broadway to the Majestic and Houston Street."
For those willing to roll the dice that the pace of vaccinations will pick up, here's the rundown:
My Fair Lady
September 21-26
Disney’s The Lion King
October 21-November 7
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
December 7-12, 2021
Hamilton
January 5-16, 2022
Tootsie
March 1-6, 2022
Rent
(Season Option)
March 18-20, 2022
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
April 19-24, 2022
Beautiful — The Carole King Musical
(Season Option)
June 10-12, 2022
Jesus Christ Superstar
July 5-10, 2022
Mean Girls
August 9-14, 2022
