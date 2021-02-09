No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Majestic Theatre will kick off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including Hamilton, in September

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge MIKE HUME
  • Mike Hume
Touring Broadway productions must be placing a lot of faith in predictions the U.S. could achieve herd immunity this year.

The Majestic Theatre announced Tuesday that its Broadway in San Antonio series will return in late September, bringing 10 touring shows including a two-week run of Hamilton back to its stage.



The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Majestic to close its doors last March, and it hasn't staged a production since. The new Broadway season will include most of the shows that were canceled since then, except To Kill a Mockingbird and Riverdance. However, those also could be added to the schedule later.

"We could not be happier to share this news and are thrilled that it was possible to reschedule nine of the previously postponed or canceled titles and add the special return engagement of Hamilton," Majestic General Manager Emily Smith said in news release. "This relaunch brings more than 11 weeks of the best of Broadway to the Majestic and Houston Street."

For those willing to roll the dice that the pace of vaccinations will pick up, here's the rundown:

My Fair Lady
September 21-26

Disney’s The Lion King
October 21-November 7

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
December 7-12, 2021

Hamilton
January 5-16, 2022

Tootsie
March 1-6, 2022

Rent (Season Option)
March 18-20, 2022

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
 April 19-24, 2022

Beautiful — The Carole King Musical (Season Option)
June 10-12, 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar
 July 5-10, 2022

Mean Girls
 August 9-14, 2022

