Majestic Theatre will kick off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including Hamilton, in September

Touring Broadway productions must be placing a lot of faith in predictions the U.S. could achieve herd immunity this year.The Majestic Theatre announced Tuesday that its Broadway in San Antonio series will return in late September, bringing 10 touring shows including a two-week run ofback to its stage.The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Majestic to close its doors last March, and it hasn't staged a production since. The new Broadway season will include most of the shows that were canceled since then, exceptand. However, those also could be added to the schedule later."We could not be happier to share this news and are thrilled that it was possible to reschedule nine of the previously postponed or canceled titles and add the special return engagement of," Majestic General Manager Emily Smith said in news release. "This relaunch brings more than 11 weeks of the best of Broadway to the Majestic and Houston Street."For those willing to roll the dice that the pace of vaccinations will pick up, here's the rundown:September 21-26Disney’sOctober 21-November 7Roald Dahl'sDecember 7-12, 2021January 5-16, 2022March 1-6, 2022(Season Option)March 18-20, 2022April 19-24, 2022(Season Option)June 10-12, 2022July 5-10, 2022August 9-14, 2022