Wednesday, February 10, 2021

San Antonio's Luminaria awarded $35,000 grant by National Endowment of the Arts

Posted By on Wed, Feb 10, 2021 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
San Antonio arts nonprofit Luminaria has been named one of the recipients of the National Endowment of the Arts' Grants for Arts Projects.

The organization has been granted $35,000 to support its annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival. It is one of 1,073 organizations selected nationwide under the Grants for Arts Projects funding category for the NEA's first round of fiscal 2021 funding.



"Now more than ever, our arts community is working to bring light and inspiration to everyone affected by the global pandemic," Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in a statement.

"Funding from the National Endowment for the Arts for the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival comes at a crucial time when artists are adapting and creating innovative ways to stay connected. These funds will go a long way in helping us continue to bring the contemporary arts to San Antonio and beyond."

Luminaria's 2020 festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. For 2021, the Contemporary Arts Festival is scheduled for November 13.

