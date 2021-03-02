No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Public Theater's latest virtual production is penned by San Antonio's Anel I. Flores

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge JEREMY WHITTINGTON
  • Jeremy Whittington
If you’re looking for a dramatic yet comical play that shows the challenges Mexican Americans face, Empanada by San Antonio’s Anel I. Flores has got
you covered.

Locals can support San Antonio and its history by attending this virtual production from the first city-owned, city-built theater in the U.S.



The latest entry in the Public Theater’s season of one-person shows, Empanada tells the story of a Mexican American “Lesbiana en probaditas” and the challenges she faces “when family, religion, cultura and her inner truth come together.”

$25-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through March 14, thepublicsa.org.

