Tuesday, March 2, 2021
The Public Theater's latest virtual production is penned by San Antonio's Anel I. Flores
Posted
By Jada Teague
on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM
If you’re looking for a dramatic yet comical play that shows the challenges Mexican Americans face, Empanada
by San Antonio’s Anel I. Flores has got
you covered.
Locals can support San Antonio and its history by attending this virtual production from the first city-owned, city-built theater in the U.S.
The latest entry in the Public Theater’s season of one-person shows, Empanada
tells the story of a Mexican American “Lesbiana en probaditas” and the challenges she faces “when family, religion, cultura and her inner truth come together.”
$25-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through March 14, thepublicsa.org.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Empanada, Public Theater, theater, play, one-person show, lesbiana en probiditas, cultura, LGBT, LGBTQ, Anel I. Flores, things to do in San Antonio, streaming, virtual event, online event, Mexican American, Image
