Thursday, March 4, 2021

Mobile art gallery to feature San Antonio's Jorge Villarreal in pop-up exhibition at Phil Hardberger Park

An art exhibition is popping up in an unlikely place this weekend.

To kick off Contemporary Art Month, the Lottie Mae Lounge — a fully renovated 1979 Airstream Sovereign that tours the country as a mobile art gallery — is posting up at Phil Hardberger Park for an exhibition presented in partnership with Blue Star Contemporary and the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy.



During its San Antonio pit stop, the roving gallery will feature work by artist Jorge Villarreal, inspired by his time in Germany as part of BSC's Berlin Residency Program at Künstlerhaus Bethanien in 2019.

The exhibition will be on view from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can schedule 15 minute time slots online to maintain social distancing measures. Masks will also be required.

Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7, Phil Hardberger Park, 8400 N.W. Military Highway., bluestarcontemporary.org.

