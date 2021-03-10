No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

After last year’s cancelation, Contemporary Art Month moves forward in safe environment

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 9:08 AM

click to enlarge A still from Julia Zipporah's "#BIRDEATINGOTHER" (2020), one of the film works featured in this year's CAM Perennial exhibition "Here, the rivers run both ways." - COURTESY OF CONTEMPORARY ART MONTH
  • Courtesy of Contemporary Art Month
  • A still from Julia Zipporah's "#BIRDEATINGOTHER" (2020), one of the film works featured in this year's CAM Perennial exhibition "Here, the rivers run both ways."
When COVID-19 hit the United States around this time last year, San Antonio’s Contemporary Art Month became one of the many events canceled in its wake.
This year, things are different.

CAM executive director Nina Hassele and the board were determined to get creative and hammer out a new way to carry on the celebration in a pandemic-safe way. As other event promoters have done over the past year, the organizers are giving artists and attendees a digital option. CAM will also hold in-person events for artists, performers and curators to exhibit their work in a socially distanced manner.



Although already in full swing, CAM still has plenty more lined up for the rest of March and beyond. If you’re just getting started, why not begin with the CAM Breakout series? Its schedule includes events featuring performance artists, video presentations and musicians at different locations around town.

Participants in the Breakout series include Hayfer Brea with a video projection called “Alone” and “Go Ahead,” a spoken-word performance by Anthony M. Flores. Also on the books are a performance of “The American” by David Alcantar and a show called “Doomsday Clock” curated by Martín C. Rodriguez and Verena Gaudy.

In addition to a multimedia exhibition “Can’t Let Go” in the main space of Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery — which features performance and video pieces played on a loop in the gallery’s window — Raul Rene Gonzalez has curated a group exhibition in Werk Space, his studio space at Clamp Light. Starting March 12 and running through April 3, “Drawing, Drawing, Drawn” will feature drawings by Auriel May Garza, James Huizar, Eric Mathis, Daniela Oliver de Portillo, Lizbeth Ortiz, Octavio Quintanilla and Isabel Servantez.

The free online event “Surviving: Visual Poetry Anthology” with author and artist Madison Cowles Serna will take place March 12. Serna will read from her book and share in conversation over Zoom at 6 p.m.

This year’s CAM Perennial pivoted to film so that the exhibition could be presented in socially distanced viewings. In addition to two outdoor screenings at Blue Star Contemporary on March 11 and 18, the exhibition “Here, the rivers run both ways” will also be projected without sound on the billboard atop High Wire Arts from 7:30-8:45 p.m. on March 14. Later in the month, on March 25, contemporary artist Van Hanos will participate in an online lecture discussing his artistic approach, which “juxtaposes 18th- and 19th-century academic styles with abstraction.”

For a complete listing of all CAM events, visit contemporaryartmonth.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Wildlife viewing blinds at Phil Hardberger Park combine public art with appreciation of nature Read More

  2. San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past Read More

  3. Nurtured with faith, a community garden in San Antonio springs back from the devastating winter storm Read More

  4. San Antonio Museum of Art celebrates 40th anniversary with a new pop culture attraction Read More

  5. Missing girl from San Antonio to be featured in Discovery+ special Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation