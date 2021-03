San Antonio arts space Sala Diaz names Heyd Fontenot as 2021 Consulting Director

click to enlarge Max Helfman

Heyd Fontenot will serve as the 2021 Consulting Director of Sala Diaz/Casa Chuck.

Following the departure of director Anjali Gupta, whose tenure ended late last year, art space Sala Diaz has named artist Heyd Fontenot as its 2021 consulting director.In addition to running the experimental nonprofit venue in San Antonio's Cultural Arts District, Fontenot will also take the reins of Sala Diaz's Casa Chuck residency program. Fontenot was a previous resident at both Casa Chuck and Artpace According to Sala Diaz's announcement, Fontenot has already hit the ground running. This week, he finalized an agreement with UTSA for the university to house past and future archives of Sala Diaz and Casa Chuck.“I’m honored that I was approached to work with Sala Diaz in this capacity, and I was immediately inspired,” Fontenot told Texas arts publication Glasstire “Sala Diaz has existed for 25 years because people have been generous with their time and their ideas; this is Sala Diaz’s legacy, that it exists because of this incredible community,” he added.