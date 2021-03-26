No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, March 26, 2021

Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists debuts in person and online for 20th anniversary

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge Mark Maggiori, "Sons of Blue Lake", Oil on linen, 28" x 36" - COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
  • Mark Maggiori, "Sons of Blue Lake", Oil on linen, 28" x 36"
The Briscoe Western Art Museum's annual fundraiser exhibition and sale is back, and more accessible than ever.

For its 20th anniversary event, the Briscoe is staging its Night of Artists both in person and online this year. The exhibition, auction and art sale features more than 250 new works by 75 contemporary Western artists.



Festivities kicked off with an online auction of 235 lots that began on March 13, with bidding open until 10 p.m. March 27. The first portion of Night of Artists concludes with a Grand Live Auction held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, which will feature 31 lots. The hybrid live auction will include competitive bidding through multiple methods, including online, absentee and via phone.

On Sunday, March 28, the event continues as a public exhibition and sale, available to visit in person as well as view online via a "Home on the Range" ticket option. As part of this second tier, works not sold at auction will be available at a fixed price.

The Night of Artists exhibition will be on view through Sunday, May 9. Additional information on the auction, sale and exhibition is available on the Briscoe's website.

