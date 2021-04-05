Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival

From left: Frank Andre Guridy, Isabell Allende and Trung Le Nguyen

After its sudden cancellation in 2020, San Antonio’s mega-celebration of the written word is back with a stacked deck of nearly 200 authors.This year’s event will take place solely online, with a veritable cornucopia of book discussions and even a live science demonstration, free for all to attend, barring four ticketed events that come with a mailed copy of the guest author’s books.From science fiction heavyweights like Jeff VanderMeer () and Charlie Jane Anders () to best-selling YA authors Nic Stone () and Rick Riordan () — not to mention the late addition of the esteemed Isabel Allende () to the already impressive lineup — even the most committed attendees will likely feel some FOMO for sessions they can’t sit in on.Panels on new works by bestselling authors abound, including Kristin Hannah’s, an American epic set in Texas during the Great Depression ($34, 12:30 p.m. Saturday) and Allende’s, a meditation on what it means to be a woman in the present day ($28, 3:30 p.m. Sunday). Notable YA sessions include fresh takes on tales as old as time from authors Kalynn Bayron () and Anna-Marie McLemore () in “Not Your Average Princess: Fairytales Totally Retold” (10 a.m. Saturday), and an in-depth look at Trung Le Nguyen’s gorgeously illustrated queer coming-of-age graphic novel(2:45 p.m. Friday).Those wanting a bit more Texas flair need look no further than a panel on locally published anthologywith editor Kathy Sosa and contributors Ellen Riojas Clark and Cynthia E. Orozco (1 p.m. Friday) and a special presentation from Sandra Cisneros in which she highlights four authors who deserve our attention (10 a.m. Saturday). Plus, sports and history align with a look at the power of Texas athletics in “How Texas Changed Sports in America” withauthor Frank Andre Guridy ().