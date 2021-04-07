No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

San Antonio community organizations join forces for second of three online archival workshops

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 11:36 AM

The next workshop on preserving family history is on Saturday, April 10. - COURTESY OF DONNA GUERRA
  • Courtesy of Donna Guerra
  • The next workshop on preserving family history is on Saturday, April 10.
The Esperanza Peace and Justice Community Archives is partnering with the Historic Westside Residents Association (HWRA), and the Westside Preservation Alliance (WPA) for the second of three virtual workshops aiming to help San Antonians preserve their family history.

This Saturday, the second workshop of the series will  feature Laura Hernández-Ehrisman, as she gives tips on how to plan and conduct interviews for oral history projects. In "Recuerdos y Memorias: Telling our Family Stories," the professional historian and co-curator for the Museo del Westside will also share ways to save money by recording interviews right on your cell phone.



The final workshop, "Finding Your Mexican Ancestors: A Genealogy Workshop," will take place May 8 with certified archivist and Museo del Westside co-curator Donna Guerra.

The Museo del Westside and the Esperanza Peace and Justice Community Archives dedicate themselves to preserving and documenting history and heritage and encourage residents of the San Antonio community to join their conversation. Attendees also can have the opportunity to gain information on how to be a part of their community archivist training.

Attendees can register online for the Zoom event. The workshops will also be viewable on the Esperanza Center's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages.

Free, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Zoom, esperanzacenter.org.

