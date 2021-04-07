The Classic Theatre brings iconic Greek tragedy Antigone to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

click to enlarge Courtesy of Classic Theatre

Josey Porras (right) stars in the Classic Theatre's production of Antigone.

For its second play of the season, the Classic Theatre’sis returning to the outdoor stage at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.In a socially-distanced performance, audiences are invited to watch Socrates’ classic tragedy, which follows Antigone’s struggle to make the life-threatening choice between her moral values and the laws of man in the aftermath of her brother’s death in battle.The show is directed by Kelly Hilliard Roush, artistic and executive director of the Classic. Initially slated to be the third and final show of the theater’s 13th season, the new season finale will be Thornton Wilder’s, which was rescheduled from its originally planned dates in February to May due to COVID-19 spikes in San Antonio.Audience members are required to wear masks, and will be seated in pods to ensure social distancing. Cast members and crew will also be masked and physically distanced during the performance.