Thursday, April 8, 2021

San Antonio Museum of Art issues open call for two new opportunities

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge SAMA has opened applications for a Jazz-centric residency and a community murals project. - COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art
  • SAMA has opened applications for a Jazz-centric residency and a community murals project.
Calling all creators: the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has opened applications for a public art project and three-day residency program.

For its community murals project, SAMA is seeking artists to help create three original murals — one at the museum's main campus and one each in East Side and West Side communities. The project is inspired by Archibald Motley Jr.’s painting Bronzeville at Night, currently on view in SAMA's contemporary galleries.



Interested applicants must have previous mural experience and provide a small portfolio of past mural works, an artist statement and a preliminary budget with a list of materials. Applications can be submitted online through April 23.

In addition, the museum is launching Jazz in Action, a three-day painting residency and artist conversation program in which the chosen resident will explore "expressions of painting through the lens of jazz music." The program is inspired by artists Max Weber and Stuart Davis, whose respective works Interior with Music and Untitled (Black and White Variation on "Pochade") are also on view in SAMA's contemporary galleries.

Applicants for the residency must be San Antonio residents, responsible for their own art supplies and comfortable speaking to the general public to discuss and answer questions about their work. The chosen artist will paint on-site at specific times and dates and will engage in an artist conversation on May 18. Applications can be submitted online through April 16.

