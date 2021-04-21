Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Downtown walking tour The Mural Connection highlights San Antonio's street art scene
By Dana Nichols
on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM
Courtesy of Pabst Blue Ribbon
During the event, attendees will take a breather at immersive art gallery Hopscotch's lounge.
This weekend, residents will be able to explore downtown San Antonio and admire art with a cold one in hand.
Presented by Pabst Brewing and the San Antonio Street Art Initiative (SASAI), the Mural Connection is a Saturday art walk highlighting local, regional and national artists.
Starting at the San Antonio Museum of Art and venturing throughout downtown, the walk features several mural stops plus a rest and drink break in the technicolor lounge at immersive art gallery Hopscotch.
The walk comes after Pabst’s art pop-up In Living Pixels, an interactive art showcase highlighting seven San Antonio artists held earlier this month at the Aztec Theatre.
Though the art walk is free, attendees must register online due to limited capacity.
Free, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org/events.
