Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 22, 2021

SOLI Chamber Ensemble to debut new piece by San Antonio native Darian Donovan Thomas

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge The program includes the world premiere of ((HERE)), a new, multidimensional work by Darian Donovan Thomas (pictured). - DARIAN DONOVAN THOMAS
  • Darian Donovan Thomas
  • The program includes the world premiere of ((HERE)), a new, multidimensional work by Darian Donovan Thomas (pictured).
As increasing rates of COVID-19 vaccinations provide rays of hope after a painful year, SOLI Chamber Ensemble’s latest concert embraces both grief and radical joy.

Opening in an elegiac mood, the concert features the world premiere of Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer and repeat SOLI collaborator Aaron Jay Kernis’ Elegy for those we lost. Originally written for solo piano, the work was released on YouTube as part of a collaboration with filmmaker Esther Shubinski memorializing those who have been lost to COVID-19. For SOLI’s performance, Kernis arranged the elegy for Carolyn True and Ertan Torgul to play on piano and violin.



After a bittersweet midprogram performance of selections from Chick Corea’s Children’s Songs honoring the influential composer, who passed away in February of this year, the concert concludes with a second world premiere, this time from San Antonio native Darian Donovan Thomas.

Thomas’ multidimensional work ((HERE)) “tells the story of the BIPOC experience, past and present, through a signature blend of styles — contemporary classical, ‘80s hip hop, and flamenco all unite together in a joyful statement of strength and solidarity.” For the performance, SOLI will be joined by San Antonio Poet Laureate and hip-hop artist Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson — who collaborated with Thomas directly to provide texts and song material for the extended piece — and noted Alamo City flamenco dancer Tamara Adira.

$15-$25, 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Betty Kelso Center and Greehey Lawn, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, solichamberensemble.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Luminaria awards 2021 Artist Foundation grants to seven San Antonio-area creators Read More

  2. Edison High School student enters Vans Custom Culture contest with puro San Antonio-themed design Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs face the Heat on Wednesday as brutal regular season winds down Read More

  4. Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels Read More

  5. Bruce Campbell returns with online sequel screening of Evil Dead II Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation