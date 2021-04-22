SOLI Chamber Ensemble to debut new piece by San Antonio native Darian Donovan Thomas

click to enlarge Darian Donovan Thomas

The program includes the world premiere of ((HERE)), a new, multidimensional work by Darian Donovan Thomas (pictured).

As increasing rates of COVID-19 vaccinations provide rays of hope after a painful year, SOLI Chamber Ensemble’s latest concert embraces both grief and radical joy.Opening in an elegiac mood, the concert features the world premiere of Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer and repeat SOLI collaborator Aaron Jay Kernis’. Originally written for solo piano, the work was released on YouTube as part of a collaboration with filmmaker Esther Shubinski memorializing those who have been lost to COVID-19. For SOLI’s performance, Kernis arranged the elegy for Carolyn True and Ertan Torgul to play on piano and violin.After a bittersweet midprogram performance of selections from Chick Corea’shonoring the influential composer, who passed away in February of this year, the concert concludes with a second world premiere, this time from San Antonio native Darian Donovan Thomas.Thomas’ multidimensional work“tells the story of the BIPOC experience, past and present, through a signature blend of styles — contemporary classical, ‘80s hip hop, and flamenco all unite together in a joyful statement of strength and solidarity.” For the performance, SOLI will be joined by San Antonio Poet Laureate and hip-hop artist Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson — who collaborated with Thomas directly to provide texts and song material for the extended piece — and noted Alamo City flamenco dancer Tamara Adira.