Opera returns to the Tobin Center this weekend with blood-soaked tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor

Soprano Brenda Rae stars as the opera's titular character, and will perform the famous "Lucia's mad scene."

Things are about to get downright bloody at the Tobin Center.Opera San Antonio returns to the stage with Gaetano Donizetti’s, an adaptation of Sir Walter Scott’s novel. The opera tells a tale of tragic romance, in which the titular protagonist is caught between the desires of two men — her brother, who wishes to marry her off to restore the family’s fortune, and her prideful lover.reaches its grisly climax with “Lucia’s mad scene,” one of opera’s most famous scenes.Opera San Antonio’s production stars Brenda Rae, Scott Hendricks and Scott Quinn in an abridged, 90-minute, semi-staged version of the opera performed in collaboration with the San Antonio Symphony.The opera will be sung in Italian with English titles projected above the stage.