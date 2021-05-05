Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Opera returns to the Tobin Center this weekend with blood-soaked tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Soprano Brenda Rae stars as the opera's titular character, and will perform the famous "Lucia's mad scene." - KEN HOWARD
  • Ken Howard
  • Soprano Brenda Rae stars as the opera's titular character, and will perform the famous "Lucia's mad scene."
Things are about to get downright bloody at the Tobin Center.

Opera San Antonio returns to the stage with Gaetano Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, an adaptation of Sir Walter Scott’s novel The Bride of Lammermoor. The opera tells a tale of tragic romance, in which the titular protagonist is caught between the desires of two men — her brother, who wishes to marry her off to restore the family’s fortune, and her prideful lover.



Lucia di Lammermoor reaches its grisly climax with “Lucia’s mad scene,” one of opera’s most famous scenes.

Opera San Antonio’s production stars Brenda Rae, Scott Hendricks and Scott Quinn in an abridged, 90-minute, semi-staged version of the opera performed in collaboration with the San Antonio Symphony.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English titles projected above the stage.

$45-$135, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6 and Saturday, May 8, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

