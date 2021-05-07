Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 7, 2021

Emerald Necklace: San Antonio’s Howard Peak Greenway Trails were the result of tireless work

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge Salado Creek Foundation chief Sue Calberg examines a find along the greenway trail. - BILL BAIRD
  • Bill Baird
  • Salado Creek Foundation chief Sue Calberg examines a find along the greenway trail.
Former San Antonio mayor Howard Peak envisioned the greenway system bearing his name as an “emerald necklace” around the city’s perimeter.

Many miles ago, I set out to circumnavigate San Antonio on foot using the ever-expanding Howard Peak Greenway Trails. And while gaps remain, the portions completed so far have provided a revelatory experience — from Leon Creek’s Hill Country splendor and the Medina’s South Texas tangle to the calm meander of the Mission Reach.



The next leg to explore was Salado Creek, along the city’s east and north sides. Between the Mission Reach and Salado, however, lay another of the gaps in the emerald necklace — a long stretch along sidewalks.

From Hot Wells, I headed east up Southcross Boulevard to reconnect with the greenway system at Southside Lions Park.

Southside Lions was yet another piece of parkland once owned by San Antonio benefactor George Brackenridge. Originally purchased as a garbage dump, the park was saved from the, uh, trash heap thanks to the efforts of the Highland Park Lions Club, hence its name.

I ate my lunch in silence next to the park’s gorgeous, zig-zagging dam, which marks the beginning of the greenway heading north. Well, I should say “relative silence.” The sound from boom boxes and car stereos stacked the air like a spontaneously composed Charles Ives piece. It didn’t bother me, though. I love an unwittingly improvised post-modern experimental music composition.

Salado Creek was named in 1712 by Domingo Ramón, who also named many of the region’s other waterways, including the Comal, Guadalupe, Brazos rivers and Cibolo Creek. His 1716 diary is an interesting read, and he had wonderful penmanship. It turns out Salado Creek was so named due to the high mineral content in its waters.

Walking north, I passed by several farms on Roland Road, including the Granieri Family Farm, where visitors can purchase homegrown vegetables, pecans and firewood. Family-owned since the 1920s and directly adjacent to the trail, it’s open to the public, but I was told by the proprietors they don’t expect to have anything for sale until June.

Farther along, the invasive waxleaf ligustrum crowds out much of the native flora. It seems tempting to call in someone to rev up a chainsaw.

Not so fast, cautioned Sue Calberg, a KENS 5 journalist and the head of the Salado Creek Foundation, who was kind enough to meet me at Comanche Park and show me the hidden springs of lower Salado Creek

“If you cut down the shade canopy all at once, it’s a disaster,” she explained.
A passionate defender of Salado Creek, Calberg led me to the freshwater springs that gush from the ground within spitting distance of landfills and industrial waste dumps. The creek’s water table sits higher than those of other Bexar County springs, so even when other areas have gone dry, it still flows.
“Salado Creek is Bexar County’s last, best wild waterway,” she said.

As we walked the trail, Calberg caught me up on the decades-long battle to establish not only the Salado Creek Greenway, but the greenway system at large. State Rep. Ruth Jones McClendon was among the concept’s early supporters.

“Going back 30 years or more, people have been saying we should do this,” Calberg said. “She was big on this concept before it caught on.”  Calberg also singled out San Antonio planner Dixie Watkins, who first advanced the notion of a linear park on Salado Creek in 1978. And, on the Leon Creek side, she mentioned the efforts of volunteer David Oberg. However, she saved most of her praise for the greenway’s namesake and visionary.

Peak was the city’s last Republican mayor who, in defiance of easy stereotypes, showed that Democrats don’t have sole ownership of going green. He received the State Trail Advocacy Award from the American Trails National Program for his efforts.

“We started agitating, and Howard Peak proposed the first section of trail for his council district when he was just a councilman,” Calberg said. “Initially, neighbors were resistant. But they came around.”

Peak shared funds from his own district’s trails to fund the Westside Creeks Restoration Project.

“That wasn’t even part of the plan,” she added. “There’s so many things he did that were just ... awesome. He was a bridge builder. Through quiet stewardship, he made it happen.”

The Salado project began after the massive flood of 1998, Calberg explained.
It began when Texas A&M got a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate whether educating people about water management issues could increase stakeholder involvement and increase water quality. The rationale?

“If they knew what they had, they’d work to protect it,” Calberg said. “We paid $50,000 for a study of best practices along our waterways. One of the study’s findings was that, for best water quality, creeks need a 75-foot buffer where we don’t mow.”

As if on cue, a nearby city worker fired up a weed eater and began mowing down a field of blooming wildflowers directly adjacent to the creek.

Shaking her head with a weary smile, Calberg began filming the worker and sent the video to Tommy Calvert, the Bexar County Commissioner whose district includes the park.

“I don’t get it,” she sighs. “It looked better with the wildflowers there, didn’t it?”
We continued up the trail to J Street Park, an access point to the greenway system for an underserved community.

In our short few minutes there, Calberg met several first-time greenway hikers. Her infectious enthusiasm seemed to literally rub off on the newcomers and they all posed for selfies.

I said goodbye to Sue and kept hiking north along Salado Creek, feeling even more grateful for the emerald necklace San Antonio can call its own.

The city owes a debt to Calberg, Peak, Oberg, Watkins, McClendon and others who worked tirelessly, often without fanfare, to protect its natural wonders.

These projects don’t just magically happen — they require fighters.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. PB-Art: New corporate citizen Pabst steps up as a platform for San Antonio creatives Read More

  2. New San Antonio art gallery Pabst’s Blue Ribbon Studios to host free First Friday event Read More

  3. San Antonio media company will produce Miss Universe Pageant, seen by 500 million viewers Read More

  4. Opera returns to the Tobin Center this weekend with blood-soaked tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor Read More

  5. Alamo Drafthouse confirms permanent closure of its Westlakes location in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation