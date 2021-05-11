Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Traveling Sistine Chapel exhibition posting up at historic San Antonio mansion this summer

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 2:26 PM

click image The Creation of Adam is among the Sistine Chapel frescoes recreated in the traveling exhibition. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • The Creation of Adam is among the Sistine Chapel frescoes recreated in the traveling exhibition.
This summer, San Antonians can experience a Michelangelo masterpiece right here in the Alamo City thanks to an inventive traveling exhibition.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition recreates the Renaissance artist's historic frescoes with high definition photos printed using a technique that aims to emulate the texture of the original paintings. Visitors can get an up-close view at the 34 frescoes while taking a deep dive into their history via signage and audio guides.



With an admission price far cheaper than a flight to Europe, history buffs are likely to get quite the bang for their buck at the exhibition.

The show is being held at Lambermont Events. If that last name doesn't ring a bell, this might: Terrell Castle. The historic near-downtown mansion was built for Edwin Holland Terrell, a U.S. diplomat who settled in San Antonio, in 1894. With multiple violent deaths — including Terrell's own — tied to the 127-year-old building, rumors of hauntings also abound.

So, a visit to the show could double as a ghost hunt for those who are supernaturally inclined.

Tickets for Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition are available online.

$13.50-$31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays June 11-September 30, Lambermont Events, 950 E. Grayson St., sistinechapelexhibit.com/san-antonio.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will film the final night of his 3-week San Antonio stand for a Netflix special Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs face a formidable squad when they play Milwaukee on Monday Read More

  3. New Frida Kahlo-centric exhibition opens at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend Read More

  4. Emerald Necklace: San Antonio’s Howard Peak Greenway Trails were the result of tireless work Read More

  5. Slab Cinema's new film series in downtown San Antonio continues with Gene Kelly classic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation