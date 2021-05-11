Traveling Sistine Chapel exhibition posting up at historic San Antonio mansion this summer

click image
-
Wikimedia Commons
-
The Creation of Adam is among the Sistine Chapel frescoes recreated in the traveling exhibition.
This summer, San Antonians can experience a Michelangelo masterpiece right here in the Alamo City thanks to an inventive traveling exhibition.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition recreates the Renaissance artist's historic frescoes with high definition photos printed using a technique that aims to emulate the texture of the original paintings. Visitors can get an up-close view at the 34 frescoes while taking a deep dive into their history via signage and audio guides.
With an admission price far cheaper than a flight to Europe, history buffs are likely to get quite the bang for their buck at the exhibition.
The show is being held at Lambermont Events. If that last name doesn't ring a bell, this might: Terrell Castle. The historic near-downtown mansion was built for Edwin Holland Terrell, a U.S. diplomat who settled in San Antonio, in 1894. With multiple violent deaths — including Terrell's own — tied to the 127-year-old building, rumors of hauntings also abound
.
So, a visit to the show could double as a ghost hunt for those who are supernaturally inclined.
Tickets for Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition are available online.
$13.50-$31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays June 11-September 30, Lambermont Events, 950 E. Grayson St., sistinechapelexhibit.com/san-antonio.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.