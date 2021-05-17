Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 17, 2021

Comedian Jo Koy bringing his stand-up to San Antonio with fall appearance at AT&T Center

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge Jo Koy will hit up the AT&T Center in San Antonio this fall. - MANDEE JOHNSON PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Mandee Johnson Photography
  • Jo Koy will hit up the AT&T Center in San Antonio this fall.
Those who missed out on tickets to catch Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' San Antonio stint have a chance to catch another big name comic later this year.

Jo Koy will bring the laughs to the AT&T Center on Saturday, November 20 as part of his Just Kidding World Tour.



A regular on late night television, Koy is perhaps best known for serving as a regular roundtable guest on Chelsea Handler's comedy talk show Chelsea Lately.

Tickets for his AT&T Center show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21.

$49.50+, 8 p.m. Saturday, November 20, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Classic Theatre closes out its season with a hallmark of American drama Read More

  2. San Antonio media company will produce Miss Universe Pageant, seen by 500 million viewers Read More

  3. Saturday's San Antonio Spurs game will give fans a last chance to celebrate Tim Duncan's legacy Read More

  4. Traveling Sistine Chapel exhibition posting up at historic San Antonio mansion this summer Read More

  5. New Frida Kahlo-centric exhibition opens at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation