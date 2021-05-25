Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Photo of the San Antonio Spurs playing video game after winning the 1999 championship goes viral

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM

Maybe it's the fact that the Spurs have now missed the playoffs for two seasons in a row, or maybe Tim Duncan's Hall of Fame enshrinement got fans in the mood to look back to happier times.

But for some reason, a photo of the Spurs playing the video game StarCraft on their networked laptops during their plane ride home from winning the 1999 NBA championship in New York is taking a viral turn on Twitter.



The image shows David Robinson and crew engrossed in the game as the championship trophy sits lonely in the aisle of the team's jet. After being tweeted out Sunday, the shot has amassed more than 93,000 likes and 12,000 reshares.

Part of the appeal likely comes down to just how engrossed the members of the Silver and Black appear to be in their game rather than partying, well, like it's 1999. You'll recall that was the year of team's first championship win.

But, in truth, the Spurs never had a party animal rep, and StarCraft was kind of a hot property at the time. Besides, Robinson has three sons. There's a good chance he needed to stay up his gaming skills to they wouldn't team up on him at home.

