Photo of the San Antonio Spurs playing video game after winning the 1999 championship goes viral

Part of the appeal likely comes down to just how engrossed the members of the Silver and Black appear to be in their game rather than partying, well, like it's 1999. You'll recall that was the year of team's first championship win.
Spurs players setting up an in-flight LAN for StarCraft after winning 1999 NBA season is so great—note championship trophy just chilling on the floor pic.twitter.com/ftCXFJKu2L— Norman Chan (@nchan) May 23, 2021
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.