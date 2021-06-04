San Antonio movie buffs can choose between three local screenings on Tuesday

click to enlarge Lionsgate

La La Land is one of three movies screening in San Antonio on Tuesday.

San Antonio cinephiles are spoiled for choice if they're looking for something to do next Tuesday evening. Whether you'd rather go out on the town or enjoy a movie watch party from home, one of these three movie screenings might be just what the doctor ordered.Moviegoers can lay out a blanket and hum along to “City of Stars” under San Antonio’s night sky at Slab Cinema’s upcoming screening of the 2017 Oscar-nominated filmtells the story of Mia and Sebastian, brought together in Hollywood by their shared passion for music and dreams of making it big. However, as romance buds, the trajectories of their individual successes and dreams bring forth difficult questions about the future of their relationship. The screening is one of three scheduled for the month at Slab’s Legacy Park location, preceded byon June 1 and followed byon June 22. All shows begin at dusk, about 15 minutes after sundown. Seating is limited and tickets are required.You may have heard of a small series of art films known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kidding aside, Marvel movies are blockbusters among blockbusters, and the comic brand is poised to crush the rest of 2021, with no less than four films set to drop before year’s end. Arguably the most anticipated is, debuting in December. The internet has been lit up with rumors of casting and cameos, but let’s slow that roll. Even Spidey fans have aging brains. Having trouble remembering what happened in the last installment, 2019’s? No worries. Slab Cinema has a fun summer evening featuring a dusk screening of the film to jog those pre-COVID memory banks.features regular leads Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson and Zendaya, as well as the franchise debut of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. The movie will be preceded by family-friendly activities. Heck, the festivities are even pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your friendly neighborhood spider.Online screenings have become a thing during the pandemic, and even as reasons abound for optimism about COVID, it’s not too late for an evening that doesn’t require leaving home. Texas Public Radio’s Cinema Tuesdays continues its series of online watch parties with 2012’s. The film stars Denzel Washington as a commercial airline pilot who is hailed as a hero after a miraculous landing, though he’s later revealed to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The story is “loosely inspired” by the crash of Alaska Airlines Flight 261 in 2000.marked director Robert Zemeckis’s return to live-action cinema, 12 years after. The film earned Washington an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and was generally well-reviewed, currently sporting a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. Register for TPR’s event in advance to be eligible for a door prize, then join the discussion after the film in a virtual lobby.