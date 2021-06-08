Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Innovative Sistine Chapel exhibition opens at historic San Antonio mansion this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge "The Creation of Adam" is among the Sistine Chapel frescoes recreated in the traveling exhibition. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • "The Creation of Adam" is among the Sistine Chapel frescoes recreated in the traveling exhibition.
Travel in time and space and experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel without leaving the city of San Antonio.

The exhibit will include 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s works that adorn the Sistine Chapel in Italy, including “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement.”



Rather than craning your necks to admire the works on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, visitors can walk through a 9,000-square-foot mansion’s three stories and come up close with the works while sipping on drinks.

The near life-sized exhibit is to fill the spaces of the Lambermont Events venue, marking the first time the touring exhibition will be hosted in a historic house.

Those who haven’t visited the chapel will have the opportunity to admire Michelangelo’s works for the first time, while those who have will be able to do so from a new perspective and closer than before.

Ten-thousand Texans are already in the virtual queue to visit the show, so book your tickets sooner rather than later to secure your spot.

$10-$23.50, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday June 11-September 6, Lambermont Events, 950 E. Grayson St., sistinechapelexhibit.com.

  |  

