Friday, June 11, 2021

Star Wars' Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor join lineup of San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge Star Wars prequel trilogy stars Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest this summer. - WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES
  • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • Star Wars prequel trilogy stars Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest this summer.
It's over San Antonio: Celebrity Fan Fest has the high ground.

Or, at least, it's landed two high-profile celebrity guests — Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor, who duked it out on Mustafar as Anakin Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.



Christensen and McGregor join the pop-culture con's roster alongside other Star Wars actors Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Kanan Jarrus), as well as celebs from another Disney-affiliated tentpole franchise: Marvel stars Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox.

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place at Six Flags Fiesta Texas from July 30-August 8. McGregor will appear on July 31 and August 1, and Christensen on July 31 only.

Tickets for photos and autographs with McGregor and Christensen are available for purchase at Celebrity Fan Fest's website.

