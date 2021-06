Resident feline at San Antonio's Rainbow Gardens featured by viral Bodega Cats social media account

click image Twitter / bodegacats_

A cat that lives at San Antonio's Rainbow Gardens is having his 15 minutes of fame.Moose, an orange tabby who resides at the Thousand Oaks location of the plant nursery, was featured in a post by the viral Bodega Cats social media account on Monday.In the photo posted by Bodega Cats, Moose is seen snoozing in a box on the cash wrap above a sign that reads "OUTSIDE CHECKOUT ONLY," denoting Rainbow Gardens' pandemic-era policy of ringing up customers' purchases outdoors.Originally focused on the famous felines that patrol bodegas in New York City, the Bodega Cats account — which has pages on Instagram Twitter and Facebook — often features photos of shop cats from other locales. The page has nearly 600,000 followers on Twitter and 332,000 followers on Instagram.