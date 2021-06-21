Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 21, 2021

Resident feline at San Antonio's Rainbow Gardens featured by viral Bodega Cats social media account

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 2:04 PM

click image Rainbow Gardens' resident cat Moose has been featured on by social media behemoth Bodega Cats. - TWITTER / BODEGACATS_
  • Twitter / bodegacats_
  • Rainbow Gardens' resident cat Moose has been featured on by social media behemoth Bodega Cats.
A cat that lives at San Antonio's Rainbow Gardens is having his 15 minutes of fame.

Moose, an orange tabby who resides at the Thousand Oaks location of the plant nursery, was featured in a post by the viral Bodega Cats social media account on Monday.



In the photo posted by Bodega Cats, Moose is seen snoozing in a box on the cash wrap above a sign that reads "OUTSIDE CHECKOUT ONLY," denoting Rainbow Gardens' pandemic-era policy of ringing up customers' purchases outdoors.


Originally focused on the famous felines that patrol bodegas in New York City, the Bodega Cats account — which has pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook — often features photos of shop cats from other locales. The page has nearly 600,000 followers on Twitter and 332,000 followers on Instagram.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary Read More

  2. San Antonio man circulates petition asking Alamo Drafthouse to reopen its Westlakes location Read More

  3. Centro San Antonio calls for submissions from local artists for its Art Everywhere initiative Read More

  4. Fiesta finally returns to San Antonio — and here are some of its highlight events Read More

  5. San Antonio arts organization URBAN-15 celebrates Fiesta with virtual dance party on Saturday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation