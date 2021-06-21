Monday, June 21, 2021
Take a ride into downtown San Antonio for a Tuesday screening of The Motorcycle Diaries
By Mackenzie Cook
on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM
Slab Cinema will screen The Motorcycle Diaries at Legacy Park on Tuesday.
Slab Cinema will keep the movie action rolling at Legacy Park on Tuesday with a showing of the 2004 Spanish-language road film The Motorcycle Diaries
.
The movie recounts an early expedition of famous Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara as first told in his trip diary. Guevara and companion Alberto Granado are transformed over their journey as they encounter the conditions faced by impoverished indigenous people.
The film features the Academy Award-winning track “Al otro lado del río,” and stars Gael García Bernal and Rodrigo de la Serna. The screening will begin at dusk, about 15 minutes after sundown. Seating is limited and tickets are required.
$5-10, 8 p.m., Tuesday, 103 W. Houston St., slabcinema.com.
