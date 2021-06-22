Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

McNay Art Museum hosting virtual conversation Wednesday about Selena's continued influence

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM

The virtual event is tied in with the McNay's current exhibition "Selena Forever/Siempre Selena." - JOHN DYER
  • John Dyer
Twenty-six years ago, at nine years old, journalist Maria Garcia came home to her mom in tears over the news that Selena Quintanilla was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club — news that would change Garcia’s life.

In her podcast Anything for Selena, Garcia explores Selena’s role as an incomparable symbol for Latinx identity and American belonging, focusing on storytelling from the perspectives of people of color.



Join Garcia, the show’s producer Kristin Torres, and McNay Head of Education Kate Carey for "Selena, Identity, and Belonging," a virtual discussion of Selena’s bi-cultural influence and identity, and the relation of that to Garcia and the present day.

The conversation is a part of the museum’s current exhibition “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena,” which is on view through August 1.

Registration is required for the webinar, which will be held on Zoom.

Free, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

