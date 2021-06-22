McNay Art Museum hosting virtual conversation Wednesday about Selena's continued influence

John Dyer

The virtual event is tied in with the McNay's current exhibition "Selena Forever/Siempre Selena."

Twenty-six years ago, at nine years old, journalist Maria Garcia came home to her mom in tears over the news that Selena Quintanilla was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club — news that would change Garcia’s life.In her podcast, Garcia explores Selena’s role as an incomparable symbol for Latinx identity and American belonging, focusing on storytelling from the perspectives of people of color.Join Garcia, the show’s producer Kristin Torres, and McNay Head of Education Kate Carey for "Selena, Identity, and Belonging," a virtual discussion of Selena’s bi-cultural influence and identity, and the relation of that to Garcia and the present day.The conversation is a part of the museum’s current exhibition “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena,” which is on view through August 1.Registration is required for the webinar, which will be held on Zoom.