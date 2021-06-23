Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival returns for in-person event this fall at Confluence Park
By Mackenzie Cook
on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator festival seeks to raise awareness about the importance of local pollinators and celebrate San Antonio's role as the First Monarch Butterfly Champion City in the nation.
After being celebrated virtually last year, the Sixth Annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival returns to San Antonio in October at a brand new location — Confluence Park.
Organized by Texas Butterfly Ranch, the festival celebrates the peak of the annual monarch butterfly migration through Texas each fall with workshops, screenings, butterfly tagging and other educational events that teach about the importance of local pollinators.
This year, the festival has moved to Confluence Park. The park's dedication to planting native plants and energy neutrality makes it the perfect home for this conservation-themed event.
Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., texasbutterflyranch.com.
