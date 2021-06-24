Thursday, June 24, 2021
San Antonio's official Fourth of July Celebration returns to Woodlawn Lake for fireworks and fun
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 9:42 AM
San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration returns to Woodlawn Park this year.
San Antonio's official Independence Day celebration is returning to Woodlawn Park, offering a full day of food and fun capped off with nighttime fireworks.
Presented by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, the event will feature food trucks and vendors serving barbecue, hamburgers, tacos, aguas frescas and more.
In addition to the eats and drinks, attendees can enjoy carnival games all day as well as other family-friendly activities. At 7:30 p.m., the U.S. Air Force Band of the West will play an evening concert, followed by the fireworks finale over Woodlawn Lake.
Free, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., (210) 212-8423, saparksfoundation.org.
