Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

After 16 months of closure, San Antonio's Bonham Exchange will reopen July 23 with new upgrades

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge The Bonham Exchange will reopen Friday, July 23. - INSTAGRAM / BONHAMEXCHANGE
  • Instagram / bonhamexchange
  • The Bonham Exchange will reopen Friday, July 23.
Iconic downtown dance club the Bonham Exchange will ring in its return to the nightlife scene with a three-night grand opening later this month.

Friday, July 23 will mark the first night the club, located at 411 Bonham St., welcomes back revelers after closing 16 months ago during the onset of the pandemic. Its reopening corresponds with the Bonham’s 40th year of operation.



Details of the reopening party will soon be unveiled on the Bonham's social media channels, owner Lee Haines said in a statement. Over recent months, the club has also documented renovations through its online presence.

"The extended closure has allowed us the opportunity to refresh and renovate portions of the club, which we look forward to sharing with you all," Haines said.

San Antonio real estate developer Arthur "Hap" Veltman opened the Bonham Exchange in July of 1981, and the LGBTQ-friendly club became a downtown draw based on its welcoming atmosphere, cutting-edge sound system and affordable drinks.

Since opening, the Bonham has served as a “safe space for everyone to be who they want to be and have a great time without fear of criticism,” the club's recent statement reads.

Haines said the venue chose to remain closed until COVID-19 vaccines were widely available.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Here's where you can see fireworks in and around San Antonio on the Fourth of July Read More

  2. Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’ Read More

  3. San Antonio's CineFestival returns in person for 42nd annual film fest Read More

  4. A Blue Duiker — an adorable tiny antelope — has been born at the San Antonio Zoo Read More

  5. Slab Cinema to screen Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited in San Antonio's Legacy Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation