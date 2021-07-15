Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Gabriel Iglesias cancels the remainder of his San Antonio shows after contracting COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 9:17 AM

click to enlarge Gabriel Iglesias discusses his COVID-19 diagnosis during a video shared on Twitter. - SCREEN CAPTURE / @FLUFFYGUY
  • Screen Capture / @fluffyguy
  • Gabriel Iglesias discusses his COVID-19 diagnosis during a video shared on Twitter.

Standup comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias announced via Twitter that he's cancelling the remainder of his San Antonio performances because he contracted COVID-19.

The comic, an Alamo City favorite, scheduled a nearly monthlong stand at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, from June 23 to July 17. Prior to his announcement, Netflix planned to tape his two gigs this Saturday for a comedy special.

In a Twitter video, Iglesias said he'd received two separate tests to confirm his diagnosis after he showed symptoms such as body aches and chills. The message, shared Thursday, falls on his birthday.

"Other than that, I feel pretty good. My health is OK," the comedian said. “I’ve been vaccinated, and I give credit for getting me through as quickly as it did."

Iglesias said he will isolate until he has three negative tests to confirm he's over the virus. 

“Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday, but at least I’m alive. And I have cake. I can’t taste it or smell it. But I have it,” he added. 

