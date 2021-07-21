Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Comedian Kevin Nealon brings his stand-up to San Antonio this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Kevin Nealon will perform two nights of standup at LOL Comedy Club this weekend. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Kevin Nealon will perform two nights of standup at LOL Comedy Club this weekend.
Best known for the nine seasons he performed on Saturday Night Live, comedian Kevin Nealon went on to star in eight seasons of Showtime’s Weeds and in Adam Sandler films including Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, Little Nicky, Anger Management and Blended.

Stand-up comedy, however, has always been something he’s gone back to between projects.



“I found comedy sort of disarms people,” Nealon told the Current in 2014. “I think people like being entertained, even if it’s in that sort of raw form of doing something funny or telling a funny joke. It’s kind of a way of being accepted.”

Most recently, Nealon appeared on four seasons of the now-canceled CBS sitcom Man with a Plan, which starred Matt LeBlanc. Nealon played his co-star’s older brother and co-owner of their construction company.

Coming up next for Nealon are a pair of TV movies — an untitled comedy by Man with a Plan writer-producer Tommy Johnagin and the holiday romance Christmas at the Madison starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride).

$50-$200, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 23 , 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, LOL Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

