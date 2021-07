San Antonio's Briscoe Museum offers educational family fun for National Day of the Cowboy

click to enlarge Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum

Locals can learn cowboy history at the Briscoe's event commemorating National Day of the Cowboy.

Round up the entire family or a group of friends and mosey on over to the Briscoe Western Art Museum Saturday for its annual celebration of the National Day of the Cowboy.Starting in 2005, the National Day of the Cowboy has been celebrated in a handful of Western states to preserve cowboy history.Whether you’ve got little ones to bring along or are just a kid at heart, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Take a themed guided tour of the museum, play a game of horseshoes, learn how to lasso like a pro or check out one of a dozen or so other offerings for attendees of all ages.Don’t forget to save room for barbecue, of course, which will be served by Munch Food Truck.While the event ends at 2 p.m., you can swing back by at 6:30 p.m. for Sips and Sounds of the West , featuring singer-songwriter Marcy Grace, Cake-N-Que Food Truck and a cash bar.