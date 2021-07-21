Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum offers educational family fun for National Day of the Cowboy

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Locals can learn cowboy history at the Briscoe's event commemorating National Day of the Cowboy. - COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
  • Locals can learn cowboy history at the Briscoe's event commemorating National Day of the Cowboy.
Round up the entire family or a group of friends and mosey on over to the Briscoe Western Art Museum Saturday for its annual celebration of the National Day of the Cowboy.

Starting in 2005, the National Day of the Cowboy has been celebrated in a handful of Western states to preserve cowboy history.



Whether you’ve got little ones to bring along or are just a kid at heart, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Take a themed guided tour of the museum, play a game of horseshoes, learn how to lasso like a pro or check out one of a dozen or so other offerings for attendees of all ages.

Don’t forget to save room for barbecue, of course, which will be served by Munch Food Truck.

While the event ends at 2 p.m., you can swing back by at 6:30 p.m. for Sips and Sounds of the West, featuring singer-songwriter Marcy Grace, Cake-N-Que Food Truck and a cash bar.

Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  2. San Antonio Zoo hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic with free Dragon Forest tickets for participants Read More

  3. Art contest will award $15,000 in scholarships to first-generation college students in San Antonio Read More

  4. Analysis: Charlo gets away with a dubious majority draw against Castaño in San Antonio fight Read More

  5. Prolific San Antonio horror author Joe McKinney has died Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation