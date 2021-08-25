Postponed Ford Parade of Lanterns returns to the San Antonio River Walk this weekend

click to enlarge Facebook / The San Antonio River Walk

This year's the Ford Parade of Lanterns returns to the River Walk this weekend following its postponement from February.

After a one-year hiatus, the annual Ford Parade of Lanterns is making its way down the River Walk once again.Ten vibrant floats will make two laps around the downtown stretch of the river, showcasing extravagant displays.Lanterns are added annually, so you’re sure to see something new, regardless of whether you’ve gone before.The parade traditionally takes place in February to celebrate the Chinese New Year, but it was postponed until August this year due to pandemic concerns.If you’d like some food and drink while you watch, grab a riverside table at one of the many restaurants along the parade route and marvel over the displays with a margarita in hand.This year’s version is only taking place on weekends, so mark your calendars accordingly.